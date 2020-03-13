Ravens designate outside linebacker Matthew Judon with franchise tag

The Ravens have designated Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon with the franchise tag, general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday, keeping the team’s top pass rusher from entering free agency as they negotiate a long-term deal.
The NFL deadline to designate pending unrestricted free agents with the franchise tag was Monday. Under the nonexclusive franchise tag, which allows teams to match any offer and, if their player signs elsewhere, receive two compensatory first-round draft picks, Judon would receive a one-year tender offer between about $16 million and $18 million.
There is wiggle room on both sides. Tagged players don’t have to sign their one-year tender, and teams aren’t bound to their tagged player or his salary cap hit. DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine last month that the Ravens were hoping to sign Judon to a long-term deal, but tagging him allows the team to trade him for picks and players.
In 2019, Judon led the Ravens in sacks (9½), tackles for loss (14) and forced fumbles (four). He finished fourth in the NFL in quarterback hits (sacks included) on just 439 pass-rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. ESPN data, meanwhile, showed that Judon beat his block within 2.5 seconds on 20% of plays last season, the 18th-best such rate in the NFL.
Judon’s number of quarterback hits has improved every year, from 10 in 2016 to 33 in 2019. Only Judon, Jadeveon Clowney, Za’Darius Smith, Carlos Dunlap, Chris Jones, Leonard Williams, J.J. Watt, Demarcus Lawrence and Trey Flowers have ranked among the top 25 in quarterback knockdowns each of the past two seasons.
Judon is the seventh Raven to be tagged in franchise history. Only offensive lineman Wally Williams and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs did not sign long-term deals the year they were tagged; Suggs, who was tagged in 2008 and again in 2009, agreed to an extension before the 2009 season.
NFL free agency starts Wednesday. Teams are allowed to start negotiating deals with other teams’ unrestricted free agents on Monday.
