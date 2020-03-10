Ravens guard Marshal Yanda expected to announce retirement Wednesday, capping historic career

Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is expected to announce his retirement Wednesday morning after a historic 13-year NFL career in Baltimore.
The Ravens scheduled an 11 a.m. press conference featuring eight-time Yanda on Wednesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta, executive vice president Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh are scheduled to attend the press conference with Yanda.
Yanda was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and honored as an All-Pro selection seven times since he joined the Ravens in 2007. Harbaugh said after last season, when Yanda anchored the line that helped the Ravens set NFL rushing records, that he was still playing “Hall of Fame football.” According to ESPN, Yanda graded out as the league’s top pass-blocking guard in 2019.
Yanda, who turns 36 in September, had been expected to meet with Ravens officials this month and discuss his future. He’d considered retiring after the 2018 season before signing a two-year contract extension through 2020.
With Yanda’s retirement, the Ravens will get about $7 million in salary cap relief less than a week before free agency starts. But replacing his physicality and intelligence will be difficult. Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick who played sparingly as a rookie last season, is likely the top in-house option. The team could also address the position in free agency or through the draft.
