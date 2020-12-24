Ravens haven’t received requests for head coaching interviews, John Harbaugh says

Under a new NFL rule that took effect Wednesday, teams with head coaching vacancies can now request virtual interviews with candidates before the end of the regular season.
But as the league’s coaching carousel speeds up, it’s business as usual in Baltimore. No Ravens coaches have been contacted about any vacancies, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. Harbaugh said he’s “very supportive” of his coaching staff in such scenarios, but he questioned the timing of the rule.
“It seems like kind of an odd time for guys to be preparing for the most important part of the season to take time to prepare for an interview,” said Harbaugh, whose Ravens are still battling for a wild-card berth. “But, hey, we’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge if we get there when the time comes.”
Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ vacancy last season, while defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale interviewed for the New York Giants’. Martindale said the experience “surely did help” prepare him for future interviews, but said he’s happy to continue coaching the Ravens.
“I love the job that I’m at,” Martindale said Thursday. “The culture ... that we’ve built here is outstanding, and I know what I want to see when I get into those opportunities. I think that a lot of people go into those opportunities and they want to win a three-hour interview. I want to win three Super Bowl trophies. So I want to make sure that it’s the right fit, and I’m just going to be myself, because that’s worked out OK for me so far.”
The Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons all fired their head coach this season, and several more jobs could open up after Week 17.