After another statement win Sunday night against the New England Patriots, Ravens players on both sides of the ball congregated for celebratory photos.
As players grinned from ear to ear, throwing up peace signs for the camera, in came an unlikely visitor.
Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale made his way into the fray, copying his joyous players. Running back Mark Ingram II, taking delight in the 56-year-old’s antics, playfully encouraged Martindale, lifting his hoodie over his head.
Martindale, who is famous for his ability to connect with his players, first as a linebackers coach and now coordinator, then reached inside his shirt and pulled out what appeared to be a Cuban link gold chain.
The fashion statement didn’t go unnoticed.
And it wasn’t Martindale’s first time getting in on team portraits.