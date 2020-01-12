Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda said Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons spat in his face during the Ravens’ 28-12 loss Saturday night in the AFC divisional round.
“I just want to put him on notice in the media,” Yanda said after the season-ending defeat, the Ravens’ first loss since Week 4. “I’ve never done this in my career, but I just want to let you know, there’s a right way and a wrong way to play football, and that guy did not do it the right way today. So the refs and everybody in the NFL need to put him on notice. Like I said, I’ve never been spit in my face, and I literally got spit right in my face.”
Yanda said the incident happened in the second or third quarter, and that said Simmons was “saying some stuff today that’s just ridiculous conduct for the NFL." Yanda said that after he told the officials about Simmons, they told him they’d watch for any misconduct. Yanda said he also mentioned Simmons to defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, a Titans veteran.
“I told Jurrell to get your guy, because that’s ridiculous,” Yanda said. “I definitely respect Jurrell and I wanted to let him know to get your guy, because that was ... not acceptable in this game.”
Added Yanda: “There’s no place for that in the NFL.”
As of early Sunday morning, Simmons, who recovered a fumble in the upset win, had not responded to Yanda’s accusations.