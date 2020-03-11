Retiring Ravens guard Marshal Yanda to be inducted into team’s Ring of Honor

Marshal Yanda will be inducted into the Ravens’ Ring of Honor, general manager Eric DeCosta announced at the retirement news conference for the team’s longtime right guard Wednesday.
Yanda is a seven-time All-Pro selection and finished his career as one of three guards in NFL history, along with Larry Allen and Alan Faneca, to receive at least eight Pro Bowl honors and win a Super Bowl.
“We can’t think of a better recipient to be in our Ring of Honor,” DeCosta said.
Former coach Brian Billick was inducted into the Ring of Honor last season, and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is scheduled to join him in 2020. Six other former teammates of Yanda’s — tackle Jonathan Ogden, kicker Matt Stover, linebacker Ray Lewis, tight end Todd Heap and safety Ed Reed — are also Ring of Honor members.
“If I had a billboard and could post it somewhere on [Interstate] 83 or somewhere near [M&T Bank Stadium] and put a player on there that I felt like played like a Raven, Marshal Yanda would be one of the first to go on that list,” Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome said Wednesday. “He was tough, competitive, smart and had a unique respect for the game as well as his teammates."
He added: "I know some time in the future, as I’ve been told, you’ll be getting your mail in Canton” — the Ohio-based home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.