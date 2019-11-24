That moment is seared into Miller’s memory. He calls it “probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of.” He still talks about it with his two young sons. They know Yanda as the right guard who’s played in Baltimore as long as they’ve been alive, just as defenses know him as the humble heartbeat of the Ravens’ near-unstoppable smashmouth attack, just as teammates and coaches know him as the franchise’s next Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.