Five Things We Learned from Marshal Yanda’s career with the Ravens

But Yanda was far more than a brute with 99th-percentile pain tolerance. He used his mind and technical expertise to work around injuries that would have sidelined others. This was never more evident than when he injured his left shoulder in the fifth game of the 2016 season. He missed three of the next four games, and a trip to the injured-reserve list loomed. Until Yanda suggested to Ravens coach John Harbaugh that perhaps, he could switch to left guard. He’d never really played there in 10 seasons, but he figured he could protect his injured wing from the unfamiliar side. Harbaugh agreed to the experiment, and of course, Yanda resumed his Pro Bowl level like nothing had ever happened.