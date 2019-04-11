Guard Marshal Yanda reportedly agrees to contract extension with Ravens through 2020

Guard Marshal Yanda and the Ravens have agreed to a contract extension through the 2020 season, ESPN reported Thursday, quieting uncertainty over whether the team’s top offensive lineman would return next season.

Yanda was under contract through 2019, and general manager Eric DeCosta said at the team’s predraft news conference last week that the front office hoped the six-time All-Pro could “continue to play for us for years.” But Yanda, 34, had not said publicly whether he intended to return for his 13th season.

“We love Marshal,” DeCosta said. “He's a great player that's still playing at a high level. He's a Raven. I mean, if you could define a Raven, you'd put a picture of Marshal Yanda up there.”

Yanda, a Ravens third-round pick in 2007, has started 151 games in his career, all with Baltimore. Despite sitting out the team’s five-game preseason while recovering from offseason surgery last year, Yanda graded out as the NFL’s No. 4 right guard, according to Pro Football Focus.

This story will be updated.

