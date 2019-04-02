Ravens remain in wait-and-see approach with guard Marshal Yanda

Less than a month from the NFL draft, the Ravens have no definitive answer on whether Marshal Yanda is coming back.

The All-Pro guard said last year that he would determine during the offseason whether he wanted tor return for his 13th season in Baltimore. At the NFL scouting combine in late February, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said his understanding was that Yanda is “coming back and ready to roll.”

At the team’s predraft news conference Tuesday, general manager Eric DeCosta was similarly optimistic. As with Harbaugh, he said there was no indication that Yanda had decided against returning. But his decision wasn’t final, either.

“We love Marshal,” said DeCosta, who called the guard position “crucial” and said there were good prospects available. “We'd love to see Marshal continue to play for us for years. He's a great player that's still playing at a high level. He's a Raven. I mean, if you could define a Raven, you'd put a picture of Marshal Yanda up there.”

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection started 16 games last season and was second on the Ravens in snaps. He was integral to the Ravens' running success after quarterback Lamar Jackson took over as starter: According to Pro Football Focus, Gus Edwards graded as the NFL's best running back when running between the right guard and right tackle positions.

CAPTION “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. CAPTION The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports. The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer