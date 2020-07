‘They didn’t see the real Marquise Brown’: Inside the Ravens receiver’s offseason transformation

But it’s Brown’s ability to dust cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage that inspires even loftier comparisons. “I’ve seen some guys that can do that — Antonio Brown is one of the guys that would be able to do that,” said Seth Minter, founder of The Foot Doctor Sports, who’s trained Marquise Brown in Florida and worked with some of the NFL’s top receivers. “Odell [Beckham Jr.] is the same way. They’ve just got this ‘it’ factor. When you see them, they can just turn it on.”