‘They didn’t see the real Marquise Brown’: Inside the Ravens receiver’s offseason transformation

As veterans report to training camp in Owings Mills this week, the quiet 23-year-old whom some know as “Jet” is ready for takeoff. Interviews with three trainers who’ve worked with Brown this offseason depict a player hell-bent on domination and healthy enough at last to do it. He is stronger and faster now, a more complete receiver. But it is not the made-for-social-media highlights that have left them awed; it is Brown’s complete commitment to reconstructing his body, almost from the ground up.