How did Ravens draft pick Marquise Brown become 'Hollywood'? He has Gus Johnson to thank.

Ravens draft pick Marquise Brown has always been Hollywood. He grew up in Hollywood, a South Florida city in Broward County not far from where new teammate Lamar Jackson hails.

But Marquise Brown didn’t become “Hollywood” until October 2017. Or maybe it was November 2017.

In a 42-35 win over Kansas State on Oct. 21, 2017, Brown led Oklahoma with one big play after another. He finished with six catches for a game-high 126 yards, and Gus Johnson, handling play-by-play on the Fox broadcast, was swept up in the excitement. He started to call Brown “Hollywood.”

Two weeks later, Johnson was on the call again. And Brown was on his game again. In a game with a combined 114 points, Brown had a game-high 265 yards receiving and two touchdowns — then-Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with nearly 600 yards passing and five touchdowns — as Oklahoma held off rival Oklahoma State, 62-52.

Brown told Bleacher Report last year that friends have long called him “Jet,” a nod to his speed. But when you score touchdowns like this, and they’re punctuated with Johnson’s inimitable delivery, it’s hard to go back. The nickname stuck.

Brown did not shy away from the glittery new label. To the contrary: He changed his name on Twitter to “Hollywood Brown.” (“Jet” is still part of his handle, @Primetime_jet.)

When Johnson returned to Oklahoma the following week for another broadcast, Brown gave the nickname his blessing.

“Hollywood, Fla., is not a big town, and there’s not a lot of people who make it out,” Brown told the Los Angeles Times recently. “So I just use it to be like a symbol for my community.”

If only Johnson could get back to calling NFL games.

