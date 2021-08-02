Injuries mount for Ravens wide receivers as training camp hits new gear

Ravens wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin missed part or all of Monday’s training camp practice with injuries that could limit their growth in the team’s developing passing game.
Brown, who was one of the Ravens’ top players when camp opened Wednesday, has not practiced since leaving the field Thursday with what coach John Harbaugh called a hamstring injury. It’s unclear when he’ll return, but he’s unlikely to be available for the start of padded practices Tuesday.
“It turned out worse than what they told me it was going to be,” Harbaugh said after practice Monday. “He’s out until he’s back.”
Bateman, the Ravens’ top draft pick, left Saturday night’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium late in the session with “a lot of tightness.” He said afterward that it was “no big issue” and that he’d be back Monday, but Harbaugh said the absent Bateman was still dealing with muscle tightness.
“Hopefully, it’s not anything serious,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just probably training camp tightness, but we’re working through that now.”
Boykin’s erratic morning ended when he left the practice field with an apparent hamstring injury. “We’ll have to see how he is,” Harbaugh said of Boykin, who dropped a downfield shot on a trick play in one-on-one coverage and an accurate pass up the seam in front of an onrushing safety.
Harbaugh’s injury updates cast a disappointing day for the offense in an even more worrisome light. The Ravens have less than two weeks until their preseason opener, an Aug. 14 game against the visiting New Orleans Saints, and are still without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has not been cleared to practice after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of camp.