Top Ravens pick Marquise Brown passes conditioning test but not physical; Leach, McGahee, Webb to retire as Ravens

Ravens wide receiver and first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has passed his conditioning test but still must pass his physical before being cleared to practice.
The former Oklahoma star missed all of the team’s offseason practices while recovering from a Lisfranc injury that’s sidelined him since January. Coach John Harbaugh said at the end of mandatory minicamp that he was hopeful Brown’s foot would be fully healthy by training camp, which starts Thursday.
Brown has suffered no setbacks in his rehabilitation, and he could be ready to play in the Ravens’ first preseason game, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 8.
Brown earned first-team All-America honors last season after catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Ravens took him No. 25 overall in the draft.
Trio to retire as Ravens
Former Ravens fullback Vonta Leach, running back Willis McGahee and cornerback Lardarius Webb will retire as members of the organization over the next three weeks, the team announced Wednesday.
Leach, who last played in 2013, played 48 games (36 starts) for the Ravens from 2011 to 2013, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in his first two seasons in Baltimore. He had 32 rushes for 90 yards and a touchdown and 47 catches for 259 yards and a score with the Ravens.
McGahee ranks third all time in franchise history in rushing yards (2,802) and rushing touchdowns (31). In 2007, his first of four seasons in Baltimore, he made the Pro Bowl after carrying the ball 294 times for 1,207 yards and seven touchdowns. McGahee played 48 of his 146 career games over 10 seasons in Baltimore.
Webb spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Ravens. He started in 86 games and appeared in 127 overall, seeeing time at cornerback, safety and both returner spots. Webb, who last played in 2017, had 15 interceptions in his career and is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff and interception for a touchdown.