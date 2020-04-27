Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown beats Snoop Dogg to win celebrity ‘Madden’ tournament

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s skill on the football field is well known after a standout rookie season. His skill with a video game controller is starting to get noticed.
Brown, playing as the Ravens, won the ESPN Celebrity Madden NFL 20 Tournament championship on Sunday, beating rapper Snoop Dogg, who played as the San Francisco 49ers, 60-42, in a game televised on ESPN.
Though Brown fell behind 28-16 at halftime, he stormed back to win by another comfortable margin, including scoring twice with his virtual self. Brown returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and had a long touchdown run on a Wildcat play with himself lined up as quarterback. Brown also got a pick-six with cornerback Marcus Peters.
Brown beat his opponents by an average of 18 points in the tournament, defeating rapper YG, 43-14, in Round 1, topping Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, 40-0, and surging past UFC champion Chris Weidman, 59-35.
Brown, who according to ESPN has played Madden since 2003, streams himself playing the game on his Twitch channel.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who passed Michael Vick as the fastest quarterback in the game’s history, announced last week that he will be the cover athlete for the game’s next iteration, “Madden NFL 21″.