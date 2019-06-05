Ravens, top pick Marquise Brown agree to rookie contract; Miles Boykin still unsigned

The Ravens and top NFL draft pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown have agreed in principle to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms have not been disclosed, but Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, the No. 25 overall pick a year ago like Brown, signed a deal with a $480,000 base salary and $1.527 million signing bonus for 2018.

The contracts for first-round picks have a fifth-year option that teams can exercise between the player’s third and fourth years. All other rookie deals for draft picks are for four years.

Brown, one of the nation’s top wide receivers at Oklahoma last season, has yet to practice during the Ravens’ organized team activities. He’s recovering from surgery on a Lisfranc (foot) injury and is expected to be ready for training camp.

“He’s the kind of player we like,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens traded down and selected Brown. “He’s a Raven. He loves football. He’s had a lot of adversity in his life. He’s fought to get to the point where he’s at. He’s always been a guy who’s had to overcome. He has a certain toughness about him. He’s a playmaker.

“It fits the type of offense we want to build. He’s a perfect fit for what we’re trying to do offensively, so we’re excited.”

Third-round pick Miles Boykin is the team’s only unsigned draft pick. The former Notre Dame wide receiver also has sat out OTAs as he deals with a hamstring injury.

CAPTION Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst talks about his recovery from foot surgery and how he feels going into this season. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo) Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about offense, the Ring of Honor, and several players. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun videeo)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer