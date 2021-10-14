Ravens WR Marquise Brown calls former Baltimore LB Bart Scott’s criticism on ESPN ‘foolishness’

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, including the 5-yard score that cemented Monday night’s thrilling 31-25 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, but that apparently wasn’t enough to satisfy one former Raven.
Bart Scott, who spent the first seven years of his career as an inside linebacker for the organization, criticized Brown’s worthiness as a starting wideout in the NFL.
“Hollywood Brown would not start on any of these other units that we consider,” Scott said on ESPN’s “First Take” program. “He wouldn’t start for the Bills. He wouldn’t start for Kansas City. He wouldn’t start for Aaron Rodgers.”
The bold take seems unfounded after considering that Brown ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving yards (451) and second in receptions of at least 20 yards (nine) and is tied for second in touchdown catches (five) and receptions of at least 40 yards (three). He is on pace for 1,533 yards and 17 touchdowns — both of which would be career highs.
Scott’s jab earned the attention of Brown, who poked at Scott’s football acumen by singling out his first name.
On Thursday, Brown briefly elaborated on Scott’s barb, calling it “foolishness.”
Asked if the criticism bothered him, Brown replied, “For him to be a former player, it kind of did bother me.”
Brown said he would not dwell on Scott’s insult. “I don’t really care about his opinion,” he said.