Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown misses practice; John Harbaugh says he’s ‘recovering’

Ravens rookie wide receiver and first-round draft pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown missed practice Monday, two days after he participated in team drills for the first time at training camp.
Coach John Harbaugh did not say say whether Brown’s absence was due to an injury. Brown had been steadily progressing in his recovery from Lisfranc (foot) surgery, which he underwent in January.
“Just recovering, you know,” Harbaugh said. “All those kind of things are just part of training camp. I’m not going to get into every single guy or why he’s here or why he’s not. We don’t have any serious injuries, and it’s just part of our process.”
Brown missed offseason workouts and did not practice until July 31, where his work was mostly limited to positional drills. On Saturday, after sitting out the Ravens’ preseason opener, he lined up against defenders in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods. His speed and acceleration were apparent, but defenders made sure to avoid contact.
Brown participated in team drills again Sunday, but his participation was more limited. "He’s not quite where he was before, but I like where he’s at,” wide receivers coach David Culley said afterward. But on Monday, Brown did not take the field, meaning an appearance in Thursday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers is unlikely.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. said he saw Brown working with head athletic trainer Ron Medlin last week. He left impressed by his athleticism in a high-knee workout. “Oh, man. He can pick ‘em up and put ‘em down,’ ” he remembered thinking. Levine said the main obstacle to Brown’s NFL debut is mental.
“With our organization, we’ve got a great training staff, our weight room is good, our trainers are good, so they make sure that we’re good and we stay on top of things,” he said. “And as long as he gets it mentally, as long as he gets it in the classroom, on the field, man, we’re out here playing football. I don’t think it’s a big setback at all.”
Also missing were wide receiver Seth Roberts; offensive linemen Marshal Yanda, Greg Senat and Randin Crecelius; outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Mike Onuoha (wrist); cornerbacks Tavon Young, Maurice Canady and Iman Marshall; and safety Earl Thomas.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith left the field midway through practice. Harbaugh said it was for “nothing serious.”