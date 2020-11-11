xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Daniel Oyefusi
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 11, 2020 9:29 AM
The Ravens have activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Wednesday.

Humphrey, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 2 and did not play in the team’s 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He completed a 10-day self-isolation period and is expected to return to practice ahead of the team’s Sunday night road game against the New England Patriots.

The team’s top cornerback and its nickel corner since Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, Humphrey is ranked third on the team in total tackles (40), tied for second in sacks (2.5) and leads the team in forced fumbles (4).

Humphrey rejoins a cornerback room that now features 37-year-old Tramon Williams, whom the Ravens signed Tuesday.
The team is no longer in intensive protocol, according to a team spokesman.

