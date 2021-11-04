Ravens confident that CB Marlon Humphrey will bounce back: ‘You’re going to see’ | NOTES

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott believes Marlon Humphrey is the NFL’s best cornerback. He also believes everyone’s entitled to a bad day.
And the last time the Ravens played, Humphrey had one of those. In a 41-17 loss in Week 7 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the star corner allowed seven completions on 10 targets for a career-worst 227 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. The most he’d ever allowed in a previous game was 143 yards.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who afterward called Humphrey the NFL’s best cornerback, was unafraid to look for star rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, whom Humphrey often marked. The first-round pick finished with eight catches for 201 yards, both career highs, and a touchdown.
But with a pair of standout Minnesota Vikings wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, coming to Baltimore for Sunday’s game, the Ravens aren’t worried about “All-Pro Marlo,” Elliott said.
“As a whole — it’s not just Marlon — we take that into account [with] everybody in the secondary,” Elliott said Wednesday. “We’ve got to play better as a whole, together, and when we do that, we’re going to be great. I mean, everybody has a bad day. You’ve just got to go out there and make up for it by playing with each other, as brothers. So he’s going to be all right. Marlon is the best corner in the NFL. He’s going to continue to show you all that. You’re going to see.”
Humphrey has allowed a passer rating of 104.3 in coverage and four touchdowns this season, according to PFR, both of which would be career highs. He’s also struggled with missed tackles. But his quality has flashed throughout the season; in four of the Ravens’ seven games, he’s given up fewer than 30 yards in coverage.
“I have all the confidence in the world in Marlon,” defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Thursday. “He’s the first one to tell you he didn’t play well, and that happens. He’ll bounce back.”
Extra points
- Martindale said inside linebacker Patrick Queen’s strong form over his past two games, in which he’s played mainly on the weak side, has come during a stretch of improved practices. “I’m excited for this game for him,” he said. “He’s really come a long way just practicing football, and then you get in a game, you’re starting to see some of the success. I’m really looking forward to seeing him play Sunday.”
- Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris is in “sprint mode” with his work to help prepare linemen such as practice squad offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi for action. “Cedric’s a very talented guy,” Roman said of Ogbuehi, who signed last week and could play Sunday. “He just got here. He’s got a lot to catch up on. But he’s working around the clock on it. He went back and got some things and flew right back across the country and got back to work to really try to catch up and learn what we do and how we call things. There’s a lot to learn.”