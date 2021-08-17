Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey leaves practice with apparent injury

Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey left practice Tuesday morning with an apparent injury and did not return.
Humphrey was playing off coverage in a one-on-one red-zone drill against Jaylon Moore when, as Moore accelerated vertically, he turned to stay in phase with the wide receiver. Humphrey appeared to feel a twinge of pain in his groin or core area and fell awkwardly to the ground.
He remained there for about 10 seconds as a couple of players checked on him. Humphrey rose to his feet and limped off the field, where an athletic trainer joined him. Less than an hour into practice, he was back in the team’s facility.
Coach John Harbaugh, who provides the team’s injury updates, was not scheduled to speak after practice Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said he didn’t see Humphrey get hurt and deferred to Harbaugh, who’s scheduled to speak Wednesday, on Humphrey’s condition.
“It’s tough when anybody goes down,” Martindale said. “You never want to see that.”
The Ravens have already lost two on-the-bubble cornerbacks, Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey, to the injured reserve. Rookie defensive back Brandon Stephens also did not return to practice Tuesday after leaving Monday’s session early with what Harbaugh said was “nothing serious.”
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the team’s top draft pick, could miss games in September after undergoing groin surgery last week.