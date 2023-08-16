Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will reportedly undergo foot surgery, expected to miss a month

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will undergo foot surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss just over a month, according to an NFL Network report.

That timeline would put the start of the season in jeopardy for Humphrey, who was not at the joint practice between the Ravens and Washington Commanders in Owings Mills on Wednesday. Baltimore opens its season at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 and hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 on Sept. 17.

Humphrey showed no signs of injury following Tuesday’s practice when he met with reporters, but losing the 27-year-old All-Pro for any amount of time would be a blow for a Ravens secondary that lacks depth and has been depleted by injuries. Already, they are without cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who will be out until at least October because of ankle surgery. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee), Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) have also not practiced this week.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to meet with reporters following practice this afternoon.

