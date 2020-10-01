Ravens sign All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey to lucrative five-year contract extension

The Ravens have signed Marlon Humphrey to a five-year contract extension that will keep the All-Pro cornerback in Baltimore through the 2026 season, the team announced Thursday.
The five-year deal is worth $98.75 million, according to ESPN, which would make Humphrey one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to a five-year, $105 million deal in September.
“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a release. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.
“These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to [senior vice president of football administration] Pat Moriarty and [agent] Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”
Humphrey earned his firs All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last season despite playing most of the season at slot cornerback. He finished with three interceptions and returned two of his three fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
The No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Humphrey has played in 49 games and made 31 starts, recording 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
