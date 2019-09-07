Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shrugs off veterans’ ribbing in quest to join league’s elite

“He just needs to be more consistent,” Weddle said midway through the season. “I think the sky’s the limit for him. He just needs to focus on every play. He has too many lapses in a game, and he knows it. I wouldn’t put him up there yet. He needs to be out there and play at a high level for the entire game, for a whole season. I love him. I think he can get there. But I wouldn’t anoint him yet.”