Report: Ravens Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs. Steelers despite finishing quarantine

Despite concluding a 10-day self-quarantine period late Tuesday night, Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are not expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network.
Both Ingram and Dobbins returned positive COVID-19 results from tests administered before the team’s home game against the Tennesse Titans on Nov. 22.
On Nov. 23, they became the first of 22 players over an eight-day span who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, made for players who become infected or are exposed to an infected person.
Because of their 10-day timelines, Ingram and Dobbins were not able to travel with the team to Pittsburgh Tuesday night and would have to fly Wednesday to play on game day. The deadline for the Ravens to activate the two from the reserve/COVID-19 to the active roster for Wednesday’s game is 12:30 p.m.
Gus Edwards, who rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in the teams’ first meeting, a 28-24 Steelers win on Nov. 1, is expected to be the lead back. Justice Hill is also expected to see offensive snaps and undrafted rookie Ty’Son Williams is an option to be elevated from practice squad to the active roster.