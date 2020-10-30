Ravens RB Mark Ingram missing from practice again, unlikely to play vs. Steelers; DB Jimmy Smith returns

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II was not seen at the open portion of practice Friday, according to a pool report, making it unlikely the veteran back suits up for Sunday’s home divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ingram hasn’t practiced this week because of an ankle injury he suffered in a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. If Ingram is sidelined, Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins will likely see increased roles. Justice Hill, who has been active for two games this season but has yet to play an offensive snap, could also be incorporated into the offensive gameplan.
When asked about Ingram’s availability, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team’s injury report, which will be released later Friday, will shed light on Ingram’s status.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive end Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck) were also not spotted at practice, according to the pool report. McPhee typically gets a vet day on Friday. Wolfe, who did not play in Week 6, was a full participant Thursday.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith was not included in the pool report, indicating that he returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday because of an Achilles injury.