Ravens RB Mark Ingram active, CB Jimmy Smith inactive vs. Patriots

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II is active for Sunday night’s road game against the New England Patriots, returning to play for the first time since injuring his left ankle Oct. 18.
Gus Edwards and rookie J.K. Dobbins have been the main ball-carriers in the absence of Ingram, who has been sidelined since a Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Edwards and Dobbins combined for 200 rushing yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but were held to just 53 yards on 23 carries in last week’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (calf), who was listed as questionable to play Friday, is also active.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), who was listed as doubtful, is inactive. So is inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger), who will not play for a second consecutive game. Smith, who defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Thursday said was having a Pro Bowl-worthy season, will miss his first game of the season.
Defensive ends Calais Campbell (calf) and Jihad Ward and quarterback Trace McSorley are also inactive. Campbell had made 98 straight starts dating to 2014, the second longest active streak in the NFL.
Cornerback Tramon Williams, whom the team signed Tuesday, is active and will make his team debut. Rookie safety Geno Stone, whom the team elevated from the practice squad Saturday, is also active.
The Patriots deactivated cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back J.J. Taylor, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and tight end Jordan Thomas.