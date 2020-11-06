Ravens RB Mark Ingram doubtful to play vs. Colts; Jimmy Smith, Devin Duvernay questionable

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is doubtful to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after he was sidelined for a second straight week of practice with an ankle sprain.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Ingram is dealing with more of a high-ankle sprain, which can be a multiweek injury. Ingram did not play in last Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn’t practiced since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wide receiver Chris Moore (thigh) is also doubtful. Moore made his season debut last Sunday after finger and thigh injuries kept him out of the first six games. Moore was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was a full participant Thursday and Friday.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) are both questionable. Both players are late additions to the injury report; Smith did not practice Friday, while Duvernay was limited.
If Smith is unable to play, the Ravens would be dealt another blow to the secondary. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday. Safety DeShon Elliott and practice squad cornerback Terell Bonds are still self-isolating after being deemed high-risk close contacts to Humphrey but Harbaugh said he is optimistic the remaining eligible players will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The Colts ruled out reserve wide receiver Ashton Dulin (knee). Fellow receiver T.Y. Hilton, who leads the team in receiving yards, is doubtful because of a groin injury. Hilton did not practice this week.
Tight end Mo Allie-Cox (knee) and wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee), both of whom have at least 200 receiving yards, are questionable.