Ravens RB Mark Ingram inactive vs. Colts; WR Dez Bryant, CB Jimmy Smith active

Ravens running back Mark Ingram II is inactive for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts because of an ankle sprain.
Ingram, who was listed as doubtful to play, will miss his second straight game. He has yet to practice since injuring his ankle Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards combined for 200 yards on 31 carries in last Sunday’s 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cornerback Jimmy Smith, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, is active. So is wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who was questionable with a thigh injury.
Wide receiver Dez Bryant, whom the team elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, is active. Bryant, 32, will play in his first NFL game since Dec. 31, 2017. ESPN reported that Bryant “will be on a pitch count of sorts" as he works his way back into playing shape.
Cornerback Terrell Bonds and inside linebacker Kristian Welch, both of whom were signed to the active roster Saturday, are active. So is rookie safety Geno Stone, who was designated as the roster replacement for cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday. Stone, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, will make his NFL debut.
Inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger), quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Broderick Washington are also inactive. Fort was on the reserve/COVID-19 list the entire week, which is why he wasn’t on the injury report.
T.Y. Hilton, the Colts leading receiver, is out because of a groin injury. Indianapolis also deactivated defensive linemen Ben Banogu and Ron’Dell Carter (Long Reach), quarterback Jacob Eason, safety Tavon Wilson, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and tight end Noah Togiai.