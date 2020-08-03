‘We got the Super Bowl to go to': How Ravens RB Mark Ingram II plans to defy his age in Year 10

“Obviously, any deficiencies you had, you want to make those strengths,” Ingram said during a conference call Monday. “So rehabbing my calf, obviously, at the beginning of the year, that was my first goal, making sure I got that back to full strength, got that back to full health, making sure I was able to be explosive, making sure I was able to be functional, making sure I was able to be stable, making sure I was able to do everything that I need to do to be elite and play at a high level.”