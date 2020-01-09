Ravens running back Mark Ingram (calf) returned to practice Thursday for the first time since straining his calf on Dec. 22 against the Cleveland Browns.
Ingram missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday after coach John Harbaugh said last week that Ingram was “on track” to play in Saturday’s divisional-round matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
During the open portion of practice in the team’s indoor practice facility, Ingram completed light running and stretching along the sideline.
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith, defensive back Brandon Carr and defensive tackle Brandon Williams were not seen at the open portion of practice.
