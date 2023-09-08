Ravens TE Mark Andrews questionable for Sunday’s season opener; Texans rule out 2 starters on defense

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mark Andrews has been a model of good health during his career with the Ravens, missing just five regular-season games over five years in Baltimore. But the tight end could be unavailable for Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens’ leading receiver last season and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Andrews was limited in practice for a third straight day Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report with a quad injury.

Should Andrews not be able to play, it would be the first game he has missed because of injury since Week 9 of last season against the New Orleans Saints. He previously missed two games in December 2020 after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Coach John Harbaugh, meanwhile, was again noncommittal about whether the All-Pro tight end will play Sunday, though he did say that there’s a balance between Andrews’ desire to be out there and the long-term picture beyond this week.

“I think that’s one of many considerations that go into it, certainly,” Harbaugh said. “Every week is different in terms of what’s at stake, etc., and all that. Like I said, the injury report tells the story. Guys want to play, and if they’re capable of playing, they’ll be out there playing.”

Andrews, who returned to practice Wednesday after being out the past few weeks, said that he’s taking things “day by day” and “God willing, I’ll be out there.”

Harbaugh was also noncommittal about whether Tyler Huntley or 37-year-old veteran Josh Johnson would be the No. 2 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson.

Huntley hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last month and only returned to practice this week, though he was not listed on the injury report this week.

“You go week-to-week based on the circumstances right now in terms of where we’re at and what our needs are in that particular week,” Harbaugh said. “Of course, you have the health factor and all that. So, we’ll just figure it out as we go. We’re just very blessed to have three really good quarterbacks and have two guys that are very capable of doing the job.”

Under a new NFL rule, teams are allowed to activate three quarterbacks on game days with the No. 3 emergency quarterback not counting against a roster spot.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and left tackle Ronnie Stanley were both full participants Friday after being limited a day earlier. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had foot surgery midway through last month, was ruled out for Sunday’s game, as expected.

The Texans, on the other hand, will be without two more starters — linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) — after having already lost center Scott Quessenberry (MCL and ACL tear) and left guard Kenyon Green (shoulder surgery) for the season and right tackle Tytus Howard (hand surgery) for at least the first four games.

Houston will also be without second-year wide receiver John Metchie III (hamstring) on Sunday, while reserve running back Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

In a small bit of good news for the Texans, starting linebacker Christian Harris was a full participant Friday after a shoulder injury limited him Wednesday and Thursday.