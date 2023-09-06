Ravens TE Mark Andrews limited Wednesday by quad injury ahead of Sunday’s season opener vs. Texans

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Wednesday but was listed as a limited participant because of a quad injury that has bothered him the last few weeks.

Coach John Harbaugh has said he expects Andrews to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Houston Texans and reiterated Wednesday that the Ravens’ leading returning pass catcher “looked fine.”

Andrews was the most notable name on the team’s first injury report of 2023. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was listed as a limited participant, but he has practiced steadily throughout the summer. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was out as expected as he continues to recover from foot surgery.

The Texans, meanwhile, placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard (hand) on injured reserve, guaranteeing he will not play against the Ravens. Josh Jones and George Fant are the candidates to start in his place. Starting linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) also did not practice for Houston on Wednesday.