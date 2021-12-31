Mark Andrews nears Ravens receiving records as he produces one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end

“It fuels me to this day,” Andrews said. “I’ve been doubted a lot in my life — at almost everything — and so, it’s going out there and proving people wrong. But at the end of the day, I go out there and prove myself right. I know what I am, I know what I’m capable of, and I know what I bring to a team, and I’ve known that for a long time. So, all this is great, but I’m going to continue to be me and just play the way I play.”