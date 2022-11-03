Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards among 6 players missing from practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who left last Thursday’s game early with a shoulder injury, was among six players missing from practice Thursday afternoon.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston and wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) were also not in attendance.

Andrews was limited to just 10 snaps in the Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, before leaving in the second quarter, but coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it’s “not a major, major thing.”

Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ games in Week 5 and Week 6 with a foot sprain and was limited to 13 offensive snaps in last Thursday’s win, is expected to miss “a few weeks” after aggravating the injury against the Buccaneers. Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter in Tampa, but Harbaugh said the veteran running back has a chance to play against the Saints in New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Campbell and Houston likely had rest days.

Harbaugh will speak to reporters after practice.

This story will be updated.