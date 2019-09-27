Ravens TE Mark Andrews ‘well on his way’ to playing Sunday vs. Browns and friend Baker Mayfield

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who missed two practices this week while dealing with a foot injury, said Friday he’s “well on his way” to playing Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Andrews, who leads the team in receptions (19 for 235 yards and two touchdowns), practiced Friday and said he’s “healthy right now.” The second-year star was held to just three catches for 15 yards on seven targets in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens are “managing the issue that he has,” adding it’s “not any kind of structural thing.”
“He plans on being out there and playing,” he said. “It’s just one of those things. It’s part of the football season. I wouldn’t overthink it, and he plans on being out there. If there’s a change in that, it’ll show up in the injury report.”
If Andrews plays Sunday, he’d face off against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for the first time since his former Oklahoma teammate married Emily Wilkinson this past offseason. Andrews was in the wedding party, and Mayfield gifted him a pair of custom Nike sneakers.
“He’s one of my best friends,” Andrews said. “Anytime you have a celebration like that for one of your best friends, it’s incredible. It’s awesome to see him be able to find someone that he loves, so it’s just incredible to celebrate him and her at the same time.”