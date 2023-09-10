Ravens safety Marcus Williams ruled out vs. Texans with shoulder injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens’ already-banged-up secondary suffered another blow in Sunday’s season opener.

Starting safety Marcus Williams left the game in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with a left shoulder injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return.

Williams appeared to injure his shoulder while tackling Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins on a 14-yard pass over the middle from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud with 6:49 left before halftime. Williams remained in the game as the Ravens made a stop and forced a 35-yard field from Ka’imi Fairbairn that cut the deficit to 7-3 with 3:56 to go.

Williams, who signed a five-year, $70 million deal last offseason, missed seven games last year with a dislocated wrist but still led the team with four interceptions.

Fellow starting safety Kyle Hamilton also appeared to be shaken up early in the game after making a tackle on a pass that was deflected and caught by Stroud for no gain. Hamilton was briefly replaced by Geno Stone before returning to the game. Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington also walked gingerly off the field after making a tackle near the end of the first half but returned in the second.

The Ravens entered Sunday’s game without top cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is expected to miss the early part of the season after having foot surgery Aug. 16. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who battled a knee injury during training camp, was active but did not play on defense in the first half.

The injuries prompted the Ravens to sign veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal Aug. 17, and he started Sunday and made four tackles, including one for a loss, in the first half. Brandon Stephens also received significant playing time after the Ravens deactivated cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet before the game. Veteran defensive back Daryl Worley was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Texans ruled out safety Jalen Pitre with a chest injury.

This story will be updated.