The Ravens have traded for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, the team announced, betting that the two-time Pro Bowl selection can shore up a disappointing and injury-ravaged secondary.
In exchange, the Ravens are sending second-year inside linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed draft pick to Los Angeles.
Peters, 26, a former first-round draft pick of the Chiefs, has 24 career interceptions over four-plus seasons with Kansas City and Los Angeles. This season, he has graded out as the NFL’s No. 15 overall cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus, ahead of even top Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
The Chiefs traded Peters and a sixth-round pick to the Rams in March 2018 for a fourth-round pick and second-round pick. He has a history of disciplinary issues and is signed only through this season.
Young, a 2018 fourth-round pick, showed promise as a rookie, but played just six snaps in the Ravens’ 23-17 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, none of them on defense.
