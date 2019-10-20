Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson entered Sunday with NFL Most Valuable Player buzz and the league’s best touchdown-interception ratio.
But after leading the Seahawks to an early first-half lead with an 8-for-16 showing, 107 passing yards and a pinpoint touchdown pass to a well-covered Tyler Lockett, Wilson faltered.
On third-and-6 midway through the second quarter, Wilson looked for a play down the right sideline, pump-faked, then threw short to wide receiver Jaron Brown. New Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters read it the whole way.
In his first game since the Los Angeles Rams traded him away for inside linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round pick, Peters swooped in for the interception and ran it back 67 yards, untouched, for his fifth career pick-six, the most in the NFL since he entered the NFL in 2015.
The interception was Wilson’s first in 221 pass attempts. Peters, who played at nearby Washington, has 25 career interceptions.
Near miss
Before the Rams finalized a deal with the Ravens that sent Peters to Baltimore, they were in talks with an AFC North rival, according to ESPN.
A report Sunday said the Rams offered the two-time All-Pro cornerback to the Cleveland Browns on Monday for guard Joel Bitonio. Browns general manager John Dorsey had helped draft Peters in 2015, when he was the GM of the Kansas City Chiefs, and according to ESPN, the Rams thought Dorsey would have interest in a reunion.
The Browns rejected the offer before sending center Austin Corbett to the Rams in exchange for a 2021 draft pick. On Tuesday, the Ravens and Rams agreed to their deal.
Extra points
>> Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee left the game in the first half with an arm injury. The Ravens announced that he is doubtful to return.
>> With the Tennessee Titans cutting former Ravens defensive end Brent Urban on Saturday, the Ravens will likely lose a compensatory fourth-round pick. Urban, who started all 16 games in Baltimore last season, signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in April but had appeared in just six games this season.