Ravens fear CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards tore an ACL in practice Thursday, per reports

The Ravens’ injury woes could be reaching a new low.
Cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards suffered potentially season-ending knee injuries at practice Thursday, with the Ravens fearing both tore an ACL, according to ESPN.
Peters was maybe the team’s top cornerback throughout training camp, and Edwards was expected to start Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has already lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles tendon) to season-ending injuries.
With Peters out, the Ravens could turn to Anthony Averett opposite starter Marlon Humphrey. On offense, Ty’Son Williams would step into a starting role, with Le’Veon Bell and Trenton Cannon also likely activated Monday.
