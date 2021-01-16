Ravens CB Marcus Peters, OT D.J. Fluker active for divisional-round game vs. Bills

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker are active for Saturday night’s divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills.
Peters and Fluker were listed as questionable to play with a back and knee injury, respectively.
Running back Mark Ingram II, punter Johnny Townsend, rookie wide receiver James Proche II, outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackles Broderick Washington and Justin Ellis and cornerback Pierre Desir are inactive.
Quarterback Tyler Huntley, whom the team activated from the practice squad to the game-day roster, is active.
The Bills deactivated quarterback Jake Fromm, defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Antonio Williams, cornerback Dane Jackson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Tyrel Dodson.