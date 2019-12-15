Stadium beers aren’t cheap. Marcus Peters’ wasn’t, either.
The NFL fined the Ravens cornerback $14,037 for drinking a beer after helping to clinch a Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills. Peters’ deflection of a pass from Bills quarterback Josh Allen with about a minute left essentially sealed the Ravens’ 24-17 win, and he celebrated with cheering fans in the first row of seats at New Era Field.
The win clinched a playoff berth for the Ravens. On Thursday, the team routed the New York Jets to repeat as AFC North champion.
Peters, who has been one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks since the Ravens acquired him in a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Rams, didn’t appear bothered by the fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Peters, a pending free agent, has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns, and nine passes defended in eight games with the Ravens.
Suggs report
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs was trying to work his way back to Baltimore. According to the report, citing NFL sources, Suggs indicated that he wouldn’t report to any other team that claimed him other than the Ravens.
Suggs was released by the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Friday.
Suggs, the Ravens’ franchise leader in sacks (132 ½) and games played (229), recorded 5 ½ sacks in 13 games with the Cardinals but hadn’t registered a full sack since Week 7.
He has played 69% of defensive snaps in Arizona, a slight decrease from his typical workload in 16 seasons with the Ravens.
In March, Suggs signed a one-year deal to return to Arizona, where he attended high school and starred at Arizona State.
Suggs, 37, made his return to Baltimore in Week 2, a 23-17 loss to the Ravens. He finished the game with three combined tackles and no quarterback hits or sacks.
After the game, Suggs called coming back to play his former team “bittersweet.”
“It’s good to be back and it was good to play in the stadium that I played in for the majority of my career,” Suggs said. “It was definitely the weirdest thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s unfortunate. I wanted to win, but it was good to be back.”