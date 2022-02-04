Ravens CB Marcus Peters expected to return in 2022; GM Eric DeCosta douses Antonio Brown speculation | NOTES

“I love Marcus,” DeCosta said Friday. “I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that, when he comes to the organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game’s all about. And he’s a Raven. He’s one of these rare guys that’s played for other teams … that come in and really change the culture that you have. So I would expect Marcus to be here. I think he’s doing his rehab. I think he’s doing extremely well and I can’t wait to see him.”