“He plays the way we play,” Harbaugh said of Peters, who has developed a boom-or-bust reputation in coverage recently. “When I say that, you know the coverages we play. … So he fits in really well that way and gives us another weapon back there, so we can do the things we want to do defensively. That’s what I’m excited about. We don’t want to be hamstrung. We want to be able to play the way we want to play. He’s going to help us do that.”