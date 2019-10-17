Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was traded Tuesday afternoon, arrived in Baltimore on Wednesday and was at his first Ravens practice Thursday afternoon.
Maybe the strangest part of his coast-to-coast changeover was his jersey number. After four-plus seasons of wearing No. 22 for the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Los Angeles Rams, Peters will wear No. 30 for the Ravens. (The last player to wear that number in Baltimore? Running back Kenneth Dixon.)
Peters, acquired for linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round draft pick, is scheduled to speak with reporters Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) were not present for the open portion of practice and have missed five straight practices. If they’re out again Friday, they’ll likely miss their second straight game.
Cornerbacks Maurice Canady (thigh) and Anthony Averett were also missing, as was defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s.
Extra points
>> Special teams coach Chris Horton said the Ravens “could’ve made a better call" on the short kickoff that Brandon Wilson returned for a 92-yard Cincinnati Bengals touchdown Sunday.
“When we put that ball in play, our guys got to go cover,” Horton said. “I think they feel the same way I feel — very disappointed in that, because we’re way better than that.”
Horton said he talks with coach John Harbaugh, a former special teams coordinator himself, before every game about the team’s kickoff strategy. “Nine times out of 10,” Horton said, it’s his own call to make. “Obviously, if we can kick it out, we’ll definitely do that," he explained. "But then there are some times we want to put the ball in play.”
Latest Ravens
>> Former Maryland and current Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson is on pace for his best season yet in Seattle. Jefferson, a fifth-round pick in 2016, has two sacks and seven quarterback hits, both team highs. “He’s doing a great job of doing his job, essentially,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. “Strong, quick, explosive. Really contributing well.”