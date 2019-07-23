Why 2019 will be a make-or-break season for these 10 Ravens

By signing free agent Mark Ingram and drafting speedy Justice Hill, the Ravens sent a clear signal they were not satisfied with their mix at running back last season, despite the backfield’s stellar production down the stretch. Their moves kicked off immediate speculation that Dixon would have to fight for his roster spot this summer, even after he averaged 5.6 yards per carry in six games last season. The doubts about Dixon are understandable given that he’s played just 18 games in three seasons because of injuries and suspensions. But he’s only 25, and he can really run. Don’t forget he was the team’s best back in its tense, playoff-clinching win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Dixon could end up on another team, or we could see him grinding out key yards at M&T Bank Stadium in December. He’s a true wild card.