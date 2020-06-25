Ravens are (virtual) Super Bowl champions, thanks to receiver Marquise Brown

The real Ravens haven’t had a chance to practice yet this offseason, but the virtual team has already taken home some hardware.
After the Ravens rolled through the regular season and the playoffs en route to the Super Bowl in The Checkdown’s Madden NFL 20 video game simulation, wide receiver Marquise Brown took control of the team and defeated receiver Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 64-42, on Wednesday night to give the Ravens the virtual title.
With James Koh calling play-by-play and rapper Snoop Dogg and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young providing commentary, Brown took control early against Godwin and the Bucs, storming out to a 35-14 lead while scoring a long touchdown run with himself in the Wildcat formation. Godwin inched closer, cutting the deficit to 35-21 at halftime on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans.
A touchdown run by Lamar Jackson extended the Ravens’ lead to 42-21, but Godwin answered with three straight touchdowns to tie the game. Brown responded with a touchdown pass from Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews to take a 50-42 lead, and the Ravens scored a game-clinching defensive touchdown on the Bucs’ next possession after Brady fumbled near the goal line.
After the game, Brown donned a Super Bowl champions hat.
Just like they did in the real 2019 regular season, the Ravens went 14-2 in the Madden simulation and earned the top overall seed in the AFC, easily winning the division title over the Cleveland Browns (10-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7). But unlike last season, the Ravens advanced in the playoffs, defeating the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, 17-10, and holding off the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-14, in the AFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in the playoffs.
Though Jackson, the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player, didn’t finish in the top five in most major offensive categories in the simulation, running back Mark Ingram II tied for third in the league with 11 rushing touchdowns.
It isn’t Brown’s first Madden title. In April, he won the ESPN Celebrity Madden NFL 20 Tournament championship, beating Snoop Dogg, who played as the San Francisco 49ers, 60-42, in a game televised on ESPN. The Ravens are featured front-and-center in the newest iteration of the game, as Jackson was officially unveiled as the Madden NFL 21 cover athlete last week.
Though this is just a virtual title, at least one person believes the real Ravens could have a similar ending.
“The Ravens have what it takes to get over the hump this year because they didn’t like the way it ended last year,” Snoop Dogg said.