‘Madden 20’ ratings takeaways: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson fastest QB; Marquise Brown fastest rookie

“Madden NFL 20” doesn’t hit shelves until Aug. 2, but the much-debated player rankings have been released.
Only four players have earned the coveted “99 overall” ranking: Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Here’s a closer look at some of the ratings of Ravens players and others across the league:
Who’s the highest rated Raven?
Safety Earl Thomas, 95 overall
Led by 95 awareness, 98 zone coverage and 93 agility ratings, the Ravens’ big offseason addition enters the 2019 season as the team’s clear star, according to the Madden developers at EA Sports.
The second highest rated Raven is defensive tackle Michael Pierce, at 92 overall, followed by right guard Marshal Yanda (91 overall), kicker Justin Tucker (87) and running back Mark Ingram II (86).
What’s Lamar Jackson’s rating?
76 overall
The Ravens’ second-year quarterback entered his rookie season with a 79 rating in "Madden NFL 19″, so leading the team to its first AFC North title since 2012 and first playoff appearance since 2014 apparently didn’t impress the developers. He’s tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston as the 24th-best QB in this year’s game, right behind the Washington Redskins’ Alex Smith (77 overall).
However, Jackson is by far the fastest QB in the game with a 94 speed rating, edging out Arizona Cardinals rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray (91) and New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill (89). He’s also the most athletic signal-caller overall, boasting league-high ratings among QBs in acceleration (95), agility (95) and elusiveness (85).
Who’s the highest rated Ravens rookie?
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, 77 overall
The first-round draft pick has speed to burn, earning the highest speed rating among all rookies and the highest on the team. The developers were less kind when it came to the rookie’s hands, giving Brown an 81 catch rating, 77 catch-in-traffic rating and 82 spectacular catch rating. They’re also not confident in his ability to beat a cornerback playing press coverage, with a low 68 release rating.
Who’s the lowest rated Raven?
Long snapper Morgan Cox, 38 overall
Madden doesn’t have a long snapper position on team rosters, so Cox was listed as a tight end. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is a proud member of the Ravens’ “Wolfpack”, featuring Tucker and punter Sam Koch, but is among the lowest rated players in the game, joining other specialists on the bottom of the list.
Who are the highest rated players on the other AFC North teams?
Cleveland Browns: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 96 overall
Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive tackle Geno Atkins, 91 overall
Pittsburgh Steelers: Right guard David DeCastro, 93 overall