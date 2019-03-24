Former Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin announces retirement at wife's baby shower

Former Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has announced he is retiring from playing football after nine NFL seasons.

The 30-year-old Maclin announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday. He adds that he will post a letter and video in the near future to explain why he is choosing to walk away from the game.

A video was posted by a friend on social media earlier Sunday showing Maclin announcing his decision at the baby shower for his wife, Adia Kuzma.

"Something I want to share with everybody is that I'm retiring from the NFL," Maclin said. "I'm done.”

The speedy Maclin was the 19th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2009 draft out of Missouri and went on to play six seasons in Philadelphia. He made his only Pro Bowl as an alternate after the 2014 season when he had 85 catches for a career-best 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He signed a five-year, $55 million contract the following offseason with Kansas City. Maclin played two years for the Chiefs, who released him after the 2016 season. He spent the following season with Baltimore, where he had career lows of 40 receptions and 440 receiving yards. The Ravens released him in March 2018 and Maclin didn't play last season while rehabilitating a hamstring injury.

Maclin finishes his career with 514 catches for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdown catches.