Ravens waive Luke Willson, leaving team with just one active TE

The Ravens have waived tight end Luke Willson, the team announced Saturday.
Willson, who missed the Ravens’ win Monday over the Cleveland Browns and has been limited in practice with a hip injury, appeared in a combined 64 snaps in Week 12 and Week 13. He played in three games overall for the Ravens, catching one pass for 12 yards.
Willson, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in mid-November, could rejoin the Ravens if he clears waivers. After the trade deadline, vested veterans are not immediately eligible to sign with any team.
The Ravens have just one tight end on their active roster, Mark Andrews, but practice squad member Eric Tomlinson has played in the past three games.